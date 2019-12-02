Start your day off right by browsing through lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Jake, American bulldog mix

Jake is a male American bulldog mix currently housed at Furever Bully Love Rescue.

Jake plays well with others — he'll get along great with other dogs. He already has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. He has mastered his house-training etiquette.

Here's what Jake's friends at Furever Bully Love Rescue think of him:

Jake is the epitome of a couch potato. He enjoys watching Netflix with his human and, in many pics, he's a happy napper. This easygoing guy would do best in a home with another calm dog.

Reggie, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Reggie is a charming male pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Furever Bully Love Rescue.

Reggie loves other dogs. Fear not: He's already house-trained. He already has had all of his shots, and he's neutered.

Notes from Reggie's caretakers:

This senior dog was rescued from a high kill shelter in Orlando after his owners dumped him. We think he's amazing! He belongs to a doggie day care and can keep up with the young ones like he's a puppy.

Pickle Rick, chihuahua

Pickle Rick is a sweet male chihuahua dog being cared for at Rescuing Animals In Need.

His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He is already neutered and vaccinated.

Pickle Rick's current caretakers say:

He likes to roam around the yard and play with other dogs and is the best cuddler around. He's a healthy dog, but needs knee surgery. We want to find him a calm forever or foster home for his rehabilitation.

Pickles, terrier mix

Pickles is a lovable female terrier mix in the care of Rescuing Animals In Need.

She's already been spayed. She is already house-trained.

From Pickles' current caretaker:

This happy, playful mom was rescued with her three puppies. An active girl, she needs a fenced yard and someone who will continue her trips to the dog park and daily walks. If you've got other dogs or kids, she'll get along great with them.

