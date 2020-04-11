These Orlando-based kitties are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cool kitties near you? There are dozens of darling cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sapphire, Siamese and domestic shorthair mix

Sapphire is a lovable female Siamese and domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Catapalooza Inc.

Sapphire will get along great with other cats. Fear not: She's already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Sapphire on Petfinder.

Kimba, Siamese and domestic shorthair mix

Kimba is a sweet male Siamese and domestic shorthair mix staying at Catapalooza Inc.

Kimba is a social butterfly, and he gets along well with other cats. He's mastered his house-training etiquette and is already neutered and vaccinated.

Read more about how to adopt Kimba on Petfinder.

Harriett, domestic shorthair

Harriett is a female domestic shorthair cat currently residing at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere Inc.

Her vaccinations are already up-to-date, and she is spayed. She's already house-trained, too.

Apply to adopt Harriett today at Petfinder.

Stubby, manx and Bombay mix

Stubby is an adorable male manx and Bombay mix in the care of Catapalooza Inc.

Stubby is happy to keep company with other cats, dogs and children. His vaccinations are up-to-date, he's neutered, and he has mastered his house-training etiquette.

From Stubby's current caretaker:

Meet Stubby! This boy is SO sweet. He is a stub-tail manx with incredibly soft fur. He's calm and submissive. Someone had previously had him neutered as a feral, so he has an ear tip and he later showed up at a volunteer's house begging for food and love. He's been in foster care ever since and really enjoys no longer being on the streets.



Apply to adopt Stubby today at Petfinder.

Tiger Lily, domestic shorthair mix

Tiger Lily is a female domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Catapalooza Inc.

Tiger Lily will get along great with other cats. Tiger Lily is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. She's already house-trained, too.

Apply to adopt Tiger Lily today at Petfinder.

