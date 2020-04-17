Want to adopt a pet? Here are 3 delightful doggies to adopt now in Orlando

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Baby, hound



Baby is a female hound dog currently housed at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Baby is spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Read more about how to adopt Baby on Petfinder.

Zeus, Carolina dog mix

Zeus is a male Carolina dog mix being cared for at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

He is already neutered, vaccinated and house-trained.

Here's what Zeus' friends at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue think of him:

This sweet eight-year-old boy has a great temperament and is good with other animals, adults and kids. He's being fostered around kitty friends and is incredibly gentle around them. He'd love to be your best friend! What are you waiting for? Apply today.

Apply to adopt Zeus today at Petfinder.

Hoss, hound

Hoss is a charming male hound dog being cared for at Rescuing Animals In Need.

Hoss is happy to keep company with kids, cats or dogs. He's already been neutered.

From Hoss' current caretaker:

In June, this sweet, loving boy turns two years old. He likes to pal around with female dogs and run around in the yard. He's very well behaved but will need some leash training. Did we mention he's a great cuddler? Consider adopting him and make his birthday extra special this year!

Apply to adopt Hoss today at Petfinder.

