These Orlando-based kittens are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by browsing through cuddly kittens! There are dozens of kittens up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of kittens near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Cali, calico mix

Cali is a sweet female calico kitten being kept at Second Chance Animal Rescue.

Cali's vaccinations are up to date.

Apply to adopt Cali today at Petfinder.

Pepper, domestic shorthair mix

Pepper is a darling male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Rescuing Animals In Need.

Pepper is already house-trained. He's already been neutered.

Read more about Pepper on Petfinder.

Tweety, domestic shorthair

Tweety is a female domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Tweety has already been spayed.

Read more about Tweety on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.