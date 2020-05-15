These Orlando-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Storm, husky and German shepherd mix

Storm is an adorable female husky and German shepherd mix staying at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Storm gets along with other dogs but will do best in a home without small children. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She already has had all of her shots, and she's spayed.

Notes from Storm's caretakers:

Are you ready for a beautiful fluff storm? I'm a 2-year-old husky/shepherd mix with a beautiful face and eyes. I need a confident owner to teach me that I'm safe, continue my training and help me stay active. I'd really love to be your only furry love. Apply today to adopt me!

Kita, Belgian shepherd

Kita is a charming female Belgian shepherd dog currently residing at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. She is already house-trained.

Here's what Kita's friends at Happy Trails Animal Rescue think of her:

She's just one years old and 65 pounds of puppy love. This active gal and gets along great with kids and other dogs. If you've got a fenced yard and experience with dogs, apply today to adopt her.

Bella, Australian shepherd

Bella is an adorable female Australian shepherd dog staying at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Bella loves other dogs and cats but requires a home without small children. Her vaccinations are already up to date, and she's spayed and house-trained.

Here's what Bella's friends at Happy Trails Animal Rescue think of her:

A beauty comes in all sizes but don't let her petite size fool you. This pint-sized rocket is ready to go! But she needs a patient, active owner and someone who is a go-getter. She will likely require multiple meet-and-greets to warm up to her new forever family. You're a few snacks away from a new best friend!

Coco, pit bull terrier mix

Coco is a lovable female pit bull terrier mix staying at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Coco wants to be your one and only: She'll need a home free of other dogs and cats. She is vaccinated, spayed and house-trained.

Notes from Coco's caretakers:

I'm a sweet, playful girl. My favorite activities include chasing lizards and going on daily walks. I'm very affectionate around humans. I will curl up with you on the couch if it's okay with you. I'm also good with some alone time. I'll do best in a loving home without other dogs. Think we could be match?

Marley, border collie and pit bull terrier mix

Marley is a charming female border collie and pit bull terrier mix in the care of Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Her ideal home will have a fenced yard. She is spayed, and she has had all her shots. She's already house-trained.

Marley's current caretakers say:

Are you looking for your own luck dragon? Perfect because I'm looking for my Atreyu! I've experienced some trauma in the past, so I need dedicated owners and a home where I'm free to roam. With trust and training, I will blossom in to the dog I'm meant to be. Won't you help me right the next great chapter of my story?

Flora, pit bull terrier

Flora is a lovable female pit bull terrier dog being cared for at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Flora gets along well with other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. Have no fear: She is already house-trained, vaccinated and spayed.

From Flora's current caretaker:

Let's face it: I'm a beautiful flower that will absolutely blossom before your eyes. Sure, I'm high energy, but I know how to calm down for a good cuddle. I need a well-rounded family for my well-rounded self. Spring into action and make this adoption happen!

Rosie, boxer and American bulldog mix

Rosie is a female boxer and American bulldog mix currently residing at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Here's what Rosie's friends at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue think of her:

This lovable girl is one years old and weighs about 48 pounds. She is playful, smart and energetic. Oh, and she loves to be around people and other dogs. This pup requires an active family with a fenced yard and the dedication to continue her obedience training.

