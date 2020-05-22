These Orlando-based pups are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of lovable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Chip, American bulldog mix

Chip is a lovable male American bulldog mix currently residing at the Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Chip's ideal forever home would be a dog-free environment. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Good news: He is already house-trained.

Notes from Chip's caretakers:

Chip is a fun-loving boy but he needs to be your only canine love!

Louka, Ibizan hound mix

Louka is a male Ibizan hound mix being cared for at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Louka wants all of your attention: He'll need a home free of other dogs. He does do well with children. He is already neutered and vaccinated. No need to worry: He's already been house-trained.

Notes from Louka's caretakers:

He's cute, high energy and speedy!

Velvet, Belgian shepherd

Velvet is a sweet female Belgian shepherd dog being cared for at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Velvet loves other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She is vaccinated and spayed.

From Velvet's current caretaker:

Velvet needs someone to spend the time and give her the job she so very much so wants.

Lucy, foxhound mix

Lucy is a darling female foxhound mix currently residing at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Lucy would do great in a home with children — she loves being around people. No other pets please: She is looking for a forever home without other dogs or cats. Lucy is spayed, and she has had all of her shots.

Here's what Lucy's friends at Happy Trails Animal Rescue think of her:

She's a bit of a lover!

Chester, bull terrier mix

Chester is a charming male bull terrier mix currently residing at Happy Trails Animal Rescue.

Chester gets along well with other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He has been vaccinated and neutered.

From Chester's current caretaker:

Who says old boys can't learn new tricks? He loves to play and learn all day!

