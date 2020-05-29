Want to adopt a pet? Here are 6 cuddly kittens to adopt now in Orlando

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Degas, domestic shorthair

Degas is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently housed at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Degas has had all his shots.

Read more about how to adopt Degas on Petfinder.

Cassatt, calico

Cassatt is a sweet female calico kitten being cared for at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Cassatt has had all her shots.

Read more about Cassatt on Petfinder.

Clover, domestic shorthair

Clover is a male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Clover is vaccinated.

Apply to adopt Clover today at Petfinder.

Iris, domestic shorthair

Iris is a sweet female domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Iris has had all of her shots.

Read more about how to adopt Iris on Petfinder.

Daisy, domestic shorthair

Daisy is a female domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Animals Deserving of Rescue Everywhere, Inc.

Daisy has had all of her shots.

Read more about Daisy on Petfinder.

Miss Kitty Kitty, domestic shorthair

Miss Kitty Kitty is a female domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue.

Miss Kitty Kitty has had all her shots.

Apply to adopt Miss Kitty Kitty today at Petfinder.

