5 furry felines to adopt now in Orlando

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some charming cats? There are dozens of darling cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Lacey, domestic shorthair mix



Lacey is a sweet female domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Catapalooza, Inc. Lacey is a social butterfly — she's happy to keep company with other cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She already has all of her shots, and she is spayed. Apply to adopt Lacey today at Petfinder.

Bastet, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Bastet is a charming female tabby and domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Helping Paws Humane Society. Bastet loves other cats, dogs and children. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She's spayed. Notes from Bastet's caretakers: This sweet girl loves laps, treats and toys. She has a close bond with sister Minerva. As soon as you enter a room, she will greet you and then follow you everywhere. Apply to adopt Bastet today at Petfinder.

Boo, domestic shorthair

Boo is a handsome male domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Boo will get along great with your children, cats or dogs. Fear not: He is already house-trained. He's already been neutered. Read more about Boo on Petfinder.

Mia, domestic shorthair

Mia is a charming female domestic shorthair cat being cared for at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Mia is friendly as can be, and she gets along well with kids, cats or dogs. Mia is already spayed. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Apply to adopt Mia today at Petfinder.

Scarlette, Siamese mix

Scarlette is a lovable female Siamese mix in the care of Rescuing Animals In Need. Scarlette gets along well with other cats and dogs. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already been spayed. Scarlette's current caretakers say: We picked Scarlette up with her three kittens at home just in time. She was scheduled to go to animal control the next day. We made room for her and the kittens. Scarlette may be shy at first but will warm up once she adjusts to her new surroundings. Read more about how to adopt Scarlette on Petfinder.

