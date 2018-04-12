News 6 hosts phone bank ahead of annual Paws for Peace Walk

ORLANDO, Fla. - Join News 6 Thursday during a phone bank to benefit Harbor House of Central Florida and Paws for Peace.

The phone bank, which will run from 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., comes ahead of the organization’s annual Paws for Peace Walk.

During the phone bank, viewers will hear from Harbor House CEO Michelle Sperzel, who will break down what the organization is about and explain the correlation between is domestic violence and animal abuse.

Paws for Peace Walk co-chair Ted Maines, with his Italian greyhound by his side, will also explain why the annual event is so important to him and why he encourages the community to come out and join him.

[REGISTER: Sign up to participate in Paws for Peace Walk with Justin Warmoth & Erik Sandoval]

Maines has also donated a piggy bank for which viewers who donate $20 or more during the phone bank will be entered to win. Click here to learn more about the piggy bank.

The phone number to call and donate is 888-436-6665.

News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth, reporter Erik Sandoval and their furry friends will host the Paws for Peace Walk April 21, which will benefit continuing veterinary care at the Paws for Peace Kennel.

Harbor House of Central Florida works to serve victims of domestic violence and offers hope of a better future to victims and their pets.

Why are pets so important to the organization?

Harbor House offers the following information about the connection between animal abusers and domestic violence:

Animal abusers frequently commit other types of interpersonal violence, or IPV. With that information, we can reasonably assume that the personality characteristics of animal abuse offenders will resemble those of other IPV offenders.

Studies have found a significant association between physical and severe psychological IPV perpetration and a history of animal abuse, as well as an association between pet abuse and controlling behaviors in violent relationships. Moreover, over the past 10 years, more and more studies confirm a significant association between animal maltreatment and more frequent and severe forms of IPV.

The link between domestic violence victims, their pets and their abusers continues, as the statistics below show a strong correlation between the three.

48% of survivors delay leaving an abusive situation for fear their pets will be maimed or killed.

88% of pets living in domestic violence homes are either abused or killed.

71% of pet-owning women entering a safe haven reported their batterer had injured, killed or threatened family pets for revenge or to psychologically control victims.

The money raised during the phone bank and April 21 walk will also go toward making enhancements to the Paws for Peace Kennel.

Harbor House is also raising money to provide continued veterinary care at the Paws for Peace Kennel and to make enhancements to the facility:

Adding indoor/outdoor carpets.

Adding pet-friendly furniture to the indoor spaces.

Create more shade and play space by adding a canopy and comfortable seating.

Improve the dog runs by adding shade, shelter, gravel and kennel flooring.

Provide a more comfortable space where owners and their pets can heal and bond – which is healthy for pets and the survivors temporarily residing at the Harbor House campus.

Anyone looking for more information or how to register for the Paws for Peace Walk can click here.

