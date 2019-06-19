Can you guess which U.S. company is most dog-friendly?

Getty Images

Does your workplace have bark or bite when it comes to bringing a dog to the office?

In light of June 21 being National Take Your Dog to Work Day, Rover.com conducted a survey to find out the most dog-friendly companies in the U.S.

The survey polled more than 100 dog-friendly companies in the country and they were scored based on total number of dogs allowed in the office, dog and pet parent perks and office amenities geared toward pups.

So, which company was named the most dog-friendly?

That was Seattle-based Amazon, which the survey said supports 6,000 registered dogs with a dog park on its campus, among other perks.

In the No. 2 spot was Procore Technologies in Carpinteria, California, followed by Trupanion in Seattle, Petsmart in Phoenix and Airbnb in San Francisco.

For the full list of the top 15 and details on why companies were ranked so dog-friendly, click or tap here.

