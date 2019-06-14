Cats in Orlando looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of charming cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Smokey, Russian blue

Smokey is an adorable male Russian blue cat being cared for at Cats In Knead, Inc. Smokey loves dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He is already house-trained. He is vaccinated and neutered. Smokey is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. From Smokey's current caretaker: He is super friendly and loves attention. He is a pretty cool relaxed dude. He has lived outside for months and always seemed to be fine with all the other kitty's in the feral colony. The adopter needs to have a screen patio or sun room for Smokey to enjoy the feel of the outdoors. He is also a foodie boy and loves belly rubs. Read more about how to adopt Smokey on Petfinder.

Butters, domestic shorthair

Butters is a charming male domestic shorthair cat in the care of Wedgefield Kitty Project. Butters is happy to keep company with other cats. No need to worry: He's already house-trained, vaccinated and neutered. From Butters' current caretaker: Butters is a sweet kitty who loves physical affection. He drools when he's happy and is usually "making biscuits" whenever someone is near. He meows his opinion occasionally and loves to be held. He likes high places and is kinda quirky in his personality. He gets along very well with other cats. Apply to adopt Butters today at Petfinder.

Cleocatra, calico

Cleocatra is a winsome female calico cat being cared for at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Cleocatra is the life of the party, and she's happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. She's mastered her house-training etiquette, and she's been vaccinated and spayed. Cleocatra's current caretakers say: Cleocatra is an extremely loving, calm kitty whose play drive brings hours of entertainment to her family. Cleo now is ready for her forever home where she will snuggle in your lap, play with her toys, sleep on her cat tree if one is available and be your sweet companion. Read more about how to adopt Cleocatra on Petfinder.

Christmas, domestic shorthair mix

Christmas is a female domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Catapalooza, Inc. Christmas is the life of the party — she gets along well with other cats. Fear not: She has already house-trained, spayed and has all her shots. A note from Christmas: I was a friendly neighborhood stray that was spayed by a local rescue. A homeowner in the neighborhood took me to Orange County Animal Services, and some concerned neighbors came and sprung me out, and I was taken into foster care and am looking for my forever home. I am a sweet, friendly girl looking for a warm spot to take naps in, some toys to play with and someone to love me. Read more about how to adopt Christmas on Petfinder.

Bruce, domestic shorthair

Bruce is a male domestic shorthair cat staying at Cats In Knead, Inc. Bruce is a social animal, and he gets along well with other cats. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's neutered and vaccinated. From Bruce's current caretaker: Bruce is a playful cat who will always be by your side. He makes a great company for those looking for someone to play with. Read more about Bruce on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.