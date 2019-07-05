Cats in Orlando looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some cool kitties near you? There are dozens of great cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Carmelo, Siamese and domestic shorthair mix



Carmelo is a male Siamese and domestic shorthair mix in the care of Catapalooza, Inc. Carmelo would do great in a home with kids — he is a real "people pet." Carmelo is already neutered, and he has all his shots. He's already house-trained. Here's what Carmelo's friends at Catapalooza, Inc. think of him: Carmelo was found wandering. He has a cute, cross-eyed look and while he likes to play with dogs, he is not fond of other cats. Read more about Carmelo on Petfinder.

Layla, calico

Layla is a charming female calico cat currently residing at Cats In Knead, Inc. Layla loves other cats. She's vaccinated and spayed. Good news: She is already house-trained. Notes from Layla's caretakers: Layla is shy but loves to cuddle and be with her humans. Read more about how to adopt Layla on Petfinder.

Camila, domestic shorthair mix

Camila is a female domestic shorthair mix in the care of Catapalooza Inc. Camila gets along well with other cats. She's already house-trained, has all of her shots and is spayed. From Camila's current caretaker: Camila is a really sweet, loving girl. She had a rough start in life and was sick as a baby. As a result, she has been in foster care a really long time. She is a little slow to warm up. Please come and meet her and see if she is a good match. Read more about Camila on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.