Cocoa Beach commissioners to vote on dog-friendly beach areas

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - Cocoa Beach city commissioners may vote on an ordinance Thursday evening to allow dogs on select beaches.

The city commission is expected vote after the first reading of the ordinance at a meeting Thursday night. The meeting is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. in the Commission Room at City Hall.

Dogs are currently banned on all Space Coast beaches, except for Canova Beach Park near Indian Harbour Beach, which opened up to dogs in 2012.

The proposed city ordinance would allow pups on two areas for a one-year trial period that includes parts of Lori Wilson Park and an area from Fourth Street South to city limits, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

If commissioners vote to approve the ordinance, dogs could be allowed on the beach as soon as June.

