Do you have cutest pet ever? Cadbury is looking for its new 'bunny'

Do you have the cutest pet ever? Of course you do! Can your little friend sport bunny ears, though?

Contestants are being sought, as we speak, to be the Cadbury Bunny for this year’s Easter commercial.

Besides bragging rights, the winner will also receive a cash prize of $5,000.

Think your favorite pal could snag the star spot in the commercial? Here’s how to enter the contest:

1. Go to bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com, where you'll enter your email address, followed by any other information requested on the entry form.

2. Upload a photograph of your pet wearing bunny ears and describe why he or she should be on TV in 50 words or fewer. Keep in mind, only one photo can be submitted per person, per day.

The photo submission phase only lasts through 11:59 p.m. EST, March 6.

Keep this information top of mind: Judges will pick the semi-finalists based on showing off your pet in bunny ears, creativity and brand appeal.

After judges have selected 20 semi-finalists, the owners will be notified via email.

The lucky 20 will then need to upload an original video of the pet standing, sitting or laying in one place, facing the camera while wearing bunny ears (the bunny ears have to be a physical headband, not digitally added afterward) and no longer than one minute.

Think your pet looks perfect in bunny ears? Click here to submit your pal into the contest.

