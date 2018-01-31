Dog flu cases on rise in Florida; here's what pet owners should do

TAMPA, Fla. - Veterinarians in Florida say they're seeing more cases of dog flu in recent weeks.

Doctors say more pets are coming in with flu symptoms, including fever, coughing and loss of appetite.

Dr. Howard Small, of Forest Lake Animal Clinic, south of Tampa, tells WTSP-TV that pet owners should make sure dogs get vaccinated.

"If your dog goes to the park, boarding facilities, high-density places like day care settings, I would have your vet vaccinate for the flu," Small said.

Veterinarians add that while the virus can spread, dog flu rarely turns deadly for animals that catch it.

