A dog with a gunshot wound through his face, who was found this week, is being treated at the Lake County Animal Shelter.

According to county officials, a 3-year-old pit bull-Lab mix was found in the front yard of a Fruitland Park home on Monday. The dog was covered in blood.

The resident who found the dog called Lake County Animal Enforcement, which contacted the Lake County Animal Shelter.

According to the shelter's intake form, the dog had a large wound to the left side of his face.

County officials said the dog was transported to an emergency clinic where he received X-rays. He was placed on antibiotics and pain medication.

Veterinarians determined the dog had a single gunshot wound that entered and exited through his face.

Lake County Animal Shelter Director Whitney Boylston said the dog, whom they named Chance, is healthy and appeared to be well cared for.

"We're so happy that this dog was given a second chance at life, which is why we named him Chance," Boylston said. "Chance is happy and in good spirits; his recovery has been amazing to witness."

News 6 contacted the Lake County Sheriff's Office, which said it's unclear who shot the dog. There is no information about where the shooting happened or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Shelter officials said Chance will be available for adoption on Sunday if he isn't claimed by his owner before then.

Anyone with information about Chance is asked to call 352-343-2101.