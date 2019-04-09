Doggy swim trunks and life jackets are hilariously perfect for summertime

It doesn't matter if you're vacationing at a tropical beach or spending your summer on a lake, everyone needs proper swimwear, and that includes your four-legged friend.

The company Kove makes swimwear for not only for boys and men, but also for dogs. The trunks come in many different colors and are made out of recycled plastic water bottles. Each pair of trunks comes with a bottle count, letting you know how many recycled bottles went into making the swim trunks. They even have a hole in the trunks for the dogs' tails. You can get them on Amazon.

Swim trunks aren't the only beachwear product for dogs. If you have a sassy girl dog at home, you can get her a bikini.

PetCo sells an adorable bikini that is clad with flamingos made by Bond & Co. The sizes only come in extra-small and extra-extra-small, but if you have a Yorkie or Maltese at home, this is a must-have purchase just for the hilarious photos you take of your dog wearing it. Your Instagra will never look better.

If you do a lot of boating over the summer you may also want to invest in a life jacket for your dog. Amazon has tons of different brands of life jackets for dogs, but this one that comes with a shark fin on the back is pretty hard to pass up.

Buying all these swim products for your dog may seem a little extra, (OK, it is very extra), but at the end of the day, your dog will look like the cutest dog in the world with a shark fin life jacket on, so why not?

