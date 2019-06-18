Dogs in Orlando looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right by browsing through lovable pups! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Molly, hound mix



Molly is a darling female hound mix staying at Rescuing Animals In Need. Molly needs special time to bond with you: She'll need a home free of other dogs. Cats and children are OK. She is already house-trained. Molly is already spayed, and she has all her shots. Here are more details about Molly: Molly is very affectionate and needs a lot of attention and love. She is very obedient, loves to play fetch, likes to go on walks and is good on the leash. Read more about Molly on Petfinder.

Skye, pit bull terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier mix

Skye is a winsome female pit bull terrier and Staffordshire bull terrier mix currently residing at the Furever Bully Love Rescue. Skye gets along well with other dogs. Her ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Skye is already spayed and vaccinated. More on Skye: Skye is a mellow, lower-energy dog and kid friendly. She is such a sweet loving girl. Read more about Skye on Petfinder.

Thor, Australian terrier and chow chow mix

Thor is a male Australian terrier and chow chow mix in the care of Rescuing Animals In Need. Thor will get along great with your other dogs. Thor is neutered and he has had all of his shots. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Here's more about Thor: Thor is a sweet and happy boy who is good with kids. He loves chasing squirrels and going for walks. Read more about Thor on Petfinder.

Marge, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Marge is a sweet female pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix in the care of the Furever Bully Love Rescue. Marge will get along great with other dogs. She is already vaccinated and spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Here is more on Marge: Marge is sweet, loving and a really fun girl who would be a great companion to any family. She is great with kids. Apply to adopt Marge today at Petfinder.

Primrose, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Primrose is a female pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix staying at the Furever Bully Love Rescue. Primrose is nothing if not a family dog, and children will love her. Primrose is already spayed and vaccinated. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Check out more details on Primrose: Primrose is 3 to 4 years old. She's a beautiful and loving girl who just wants affection. Read more about Primrose on Petfinder.

Rocky, pit bull terrier mix

Rocky is a sweet male pit bull terrier mix being cared for at the Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Rocky is happy to keep company with cats. He's vaccinated and neutered. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Here is more information on Rocky: Rocky is healthy, bouncy and full of energy so he may not be suitable for families with small children. He knows "sit" and "come" and is working on his other commands. Rocky also loves going on road trips. Rocky would do best with an active family that can give him lots of exercise and structure to continue his training. Read more about Rocky on Petfinder.

