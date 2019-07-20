Dogs in Orlando looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some delightful doggies? There are dozens of darling dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

Primrose, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix



Primrose is a lovable female pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix being cared for at Furever Bully Love Rescue. Primrose loves being around people, and children will love her. She is already house and crate trained. She's vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Primrose's caretakers: Beautiful Primrose is looking for a loving family! She was rescued by our group after she gave birth outside amongst trash, all alone. Primrose's sad story has quickly turned around: her puppies have all found loving homes and now it is her turn! She is a beautiful loving girl who just wants affection, and she would do best in a home without cats. Contact us to meet this pretty girl today. Read more about Primrose on Petfinder.

Jessie, hound mix

Jessie is a female hound mix being kept at Rescuing Animals In Need. She is already vaccinated and spayed. She has been treated for heart worm and is doing well. Also, she has mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Jessie's friends at Rescuing Animals In Need think of her: Jessie is the life of the party. This female hound hasn't been exposed to children in her foster home, but we know that she loves cats, dogs and kids. If you would like to schedule a meeting with Jessie, please contact the person listed on her profile. Read more about Jessie on Petfinder.

Jezzie, pit bull terrier mix

Jezzie is a female pit bull terrier mix in the care of Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Jezzie gets along well with other dogs. Good news: She's already house-trained. She is already spayed, and she has all her shots. Jezzie is a special needs pet, so please inquire about her specific care requirements. Here's what Jezzie's friends at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue think of her: Jezzie is about 5 years old and gets along with kids, puppies and cats. Lillie, Jezzie's foster mom, shared, "l have never met a dog like Jezzie before. All she wants is your love and attention. She actually prefers it over food. If she does not have love, she becomes very sad. It's like she relies on love from her humans to survive." And Jezzie hasn't had an easy time. When she was rescued, she had bad burns down her back and underwent two rounds of laser therapy at Shey's Veterinary Hospital. Now that she has healed, she is ready for a home where can feel loved. Apply to adopt Jezzie today at Petfinder.

