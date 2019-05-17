Grumpy Cat, internet sensation, dies

The internet sensation known as Grumpy Cat has died.

Grumpy Cat’s family posted a note on Twitter saying the cat passed away Tuesday from a urinary tract infection.

“We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat,” wrote Tabatha, Bryan and Chrystal Bundesen in a statement.

The cat's name was Tardar Sauce and she had attracted millions of followers on social media for her resting frowny face.

According to the post, the cat encountered complications due to the UTI and was unable to overcome them.

The post went on to say, “besides being our baby and cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world – even when times were tough.”

Grumpy Cat was 7 years old.

Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

