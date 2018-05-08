Honorary K-9 mayor donates pet oxygen masks to Mount Dora Fire Department

Former honorary K-9 mayor Max, his owner Rozann Abato and Suzette and Bill Wallace donated three pet oxygen masks to the Mount Dora Fire Department on Monday May 8, 2018. They are the first masks made for pets at the department. (Photos: City…

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A very good boy and his human friends donated pet oxygen masks Tuesday to the Mount Dora Fire Department.

Max, a long-haired daschund with a philanthropic heart, stopped by the fire department with his mom, Rozann Abato, and Suzette and Bill Wallace to drop off the oxygen masks specially designed for creatures with snouts.

“We did this in honor of my mom who passed away and who was very much a dog lover and thought it would be a good thing to do for our community,” Suzette Wallace said.

The troop donated a total of three pet oxygen masks made by SurgiVet and PetOxygenMasks.org.

Abato said Max and his fur-sibling are "the most valuable things in our house in case there is a fire."

Max was elected the honorary K-9 mayor of Mount Dora last year, which includes a "prestigious one- year term and official collar," according to the Mount Dora City website.



“Since Max was the K-9 mayor or Mount Dora last year he loves city services and wanted to help out the fire department," Abato said.

City spokeswoman Lisa McDonald said the donated pet oxygen masks are the first ones at the Mount Dora Fire Department.

