How to include pets in your wedding

The "Orlando Dog Mom" Myriam Gutstein talks about the growing trend of including dogs and other pets in weddings.

Gutstein explains how couples can include pets in their wedding. Gutstein​​​​​​​, a pet-sitter and dog walker, recently added a new service to her business to help couples make their pets part of their special day.

The wedding pet attendant packages she offers are "the ultimate way to include your dog in your wedding," according to her website.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.