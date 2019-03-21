Overweight chicken gets around with help of wheelchair

LUTHER, Okla. - An overweight chicken in Oklahoma has a new way to get around, thanks to some caring rescuers.

The chicken, named Colorado, was rescued a few months ago by Friends Farm Rescue and Sanctuary from a defunct factory farm.

The bird was so overweight that rescuers discovered Colorado's legs could no longer support her.

To help her get around, rescuers made her a specialized wheelchair, complete with food and water bowls.

Her new owners now have Colorado on a specialized diet to help control her weight and to help regain the strength in her legs.

