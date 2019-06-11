Is your dog cutest? This contest wants to give your rescued fur baby some recognition

If you have the cutest rescue dog in the world, which, of course you do, your pup pal might be a shoo-in for a contest with some pretty fantastic winnings.

People magazine and Pedigree are running the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest again, and there’s no pup too old, young, big or small for it.

It’s almost effortless to submit your dog into the contest. All you have to do is go to the contest page, upload a photo of your furry friend and explain how adopting your dog changed both of your lives. People suggested giving a shoutout to the rescue organization that helped you find your pal.

The winner will receive:

A custom photo shoot

A year supply of Pedigree dog food

A feature story in People magazine and on People.com

A $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner’s choice

The contest is running now through June 30. After that, judges will pick 10 finalists. Then, readers will narrow that number down to three. The winner will be selected by People magazine, Pedigree, best-selling author Katherine Schwarzenneger and Dan Smyers, of Dan + Shay.

The winner of the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog contest will be announced in September.

Last year's winner was a one-eyed golden retriever in Turkey rescued from abuse by Kyra’s Rescue. A family in Silver Spring, Maryland, adopted her after she was saved.

Click here to enter your rescue dog in the contest.

