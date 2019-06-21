Kittens in Orlando looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Rocco, Siamese and domestic mix

Rocco is a darling male Siamese and domestic kitten staying at Catapalooza, Inc. Rocco gets along well with other cats. He is vaccinated, and he has mastered his house-training etiquette. Read more about Rocco on Petfinder.

Fuji, domestic shorthair mix

Fuji is a female domestic shorthair kitten being kept at Catapalooza, Inc. Fujiis happy to keep company with other cats. Fuji has all her shots, and she has mastered her house-training etiquette. A note from Fuji's caretakers: I was born to a neighborhood stray and am now ready to find a home of my own. Apply to adopt Fuji today at Petfinder.

Derek, domestic shorthair

Derek is a male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. He is vaccinated. Fear not: He's already house-trained. Read more about how to adopt Derek on Petfinder.

Foxy, tabby

Foxy is a female tabby kitten currently housed at The Way Home. Foxy plays well with others — she loves children, dogs or cats. She's already been spayed, and she is already house-trained. Here's what Foxy's friends at The Way Home think of her: She's independent and can handle anything that comes her way. Read more about how to adopt Foxy on Petfinder.

Yellow, domestic shorthair

Yellow is a female domestic shorthair kitten staying at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Yellow is vaccinated, and she is already house-trained. Read more about Yellow on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor.

