Kittens in Orlando looking for their fur-ever homes

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly kittens up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Katie, domestic shorthair mix



Katie is a female domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Catapalooza, Inc. Katie is a social animal — she'll get along great with your other cats. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. She's been vaccinated. From Katie's current caretaker: Meet Katie. She's a female domestic shorthair. If you can offer this social kitty a loving forever home, get in touch with us today. Apply to adopt Katie today at Petfinder.

Harry, domestic shorthair mix

Harry is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Catapalooza, Inc. Harry likes to socialize — he's happy to keep company with other cats. He is already house-trained. He is vaccinated. Notes from Harry's caretakers: This social guy is seeking a forever home. If you've got other cats, he'd be a great companion. Email us to learn more about Harry. Read more about how to adopt Harry on Petfinder.

Sarge, domestic shorthair mix

Sarge is a male domestic shorthair kitten being cared for at Catapalooza, Inc. Sarge is ready to make friends — he'll get along great with your other cats. Fear not: He is already house-trained. His vaccinations are already up to date. From Sarge's current caretaker: Get in touch with us to learn more about Sarge. Apply to adopt Sarge today at Petfinder.

