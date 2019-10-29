Knowing signs of pain in your pet

Animals will inherently try to hide pain and discomfort, which is why pet owners should be vigilant and notice signs and symptoms to know if their furry family members are suffering from pain.



Mandy Taylor, executive director of the International Veterinary Association of Pain Management, spoke to the News 6 at Nine anchors about what pet owners should know about the signs of pain and what steps to take.



The most common signs of pain include decreased activity, not going up or down stairs, reluctance to jump up on surfaces, difficulty standing after lying down, grooming or licking a particular area and decreased appetite.



If you notice something is not right, Taylor recommends calling your veterinarian and asking for a pain assessment. Most veterinarians will also commonly check for pain during regular exams.



"As soon as you realize something is not quite right with Fido or Fifi, call your veterinarian, get them in and ask them to go a pain assessment and then your vet will work with you on identifying options for treating pain," Taylor said.



Most pain veterinarians will take a multimodal approach, which combines pharmaceuticals along with complimentary medicines like acupuncture or physical therapy.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.