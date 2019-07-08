Surviving puppy recovering after being left in hot car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The lone puppy to survive after being left in a hot car for hours is playful and happy while he recovers at a local rescue, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The 6-month-old terrier mix was taken Friday to Poodle and Pooch Rescue as an emergency transfer from Orange County Animal Services. Once there, Gruff received a medical evaluation, and a veterinarian determined he's expected to make a full recovery.

"Gruff was loaded with tapeworms, hookworms and fleas when we got him, plus a staph infection on his skin from neglect, but he's well on his way to being a healthy puppy again under our care," Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida board member and volunteer Mary Beth Russell wrote in an email.

Videos provided by Poodle and Pooch Rescue and the Orange County Sheriff's Office show the peppy pup playing with a stuffed dolphin and jumping at his rescuer's ankles, all while his tail wags nonstop.

Remember Gruff? He was saved from a hot car last week (two other puppies died) He's doing great, thanks to @PoodleandPooch Rescue! He’ll go to a foster home & then to a forever home, where he’ll be loved & this horrible act of animal cruelty will be far behind him. pic.twitter.com/xoSBngtNEd — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 8, 2019

Gruff is expected to go to a foster home in the coming days until he can be adopted.

Deputies said Gruff was one of three puppies found Tuesday morning in a Dodge Durango parked outside a Quality Inn and Suites on Turkey Lake Road. The two other dogs, a 3-month-old shepherd mix Kiara and 6-month-old Chihuahua named Minnie, died, according to the report.

The vehicle's owner, Penelope Stanley, was arrested on three counts of animal cruelty.

Anyone interested in adopting Gruff is asked to click here to put in an application once he becomes available. Poodle and Pooch Rescue also has several other dogs available for adoption, including senior and special needs canines.

