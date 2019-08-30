Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 4 cuddly canines to adopt now in Orlando

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some cuddly canines up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Murphy, Labrador retriever and border collie mix

Murphy is a charming female Labrador retriever and border collie puppy being cared for at Buddies for Life Inc. Murphy gets along well with other dogs, cats and kids. She has all of her shots. Murphy's current caretakers say: She is friendly, active and playful. Apply to adopt Murphy today at Petfinder.

Toffee, Labrador retriever mix

Toffee is a handsome male Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at Puppy Pleasers Rescue. Toffee will get along great with your other dogs, cats and children. His vaccinations are up to date. Read more about Toffee on Petfinder.

Colt, pit bull terrier and black mouth cur mix

Colt is a darling male pit bull terrier and black mouth cur puppy being cared for at Rescuing Animals In Need. Colt is a social animal, and he's happy to keep company with kids, cats or dogs. He's already been neutered. Read more about Colt on Petfinder.

Cricket, hound mix

Cricket is a female hound puppy currently residing at Rescuing Animals In Need. Cricket has been vaccinated and she loves kids, dogs and cats. Cricket's current caretakers say: Cricket is full of puppy exuberance and likes her chest and belly rubs. She is all puppy and will not do well with a senior dog because she gets in their face. Read more about Cricket on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.