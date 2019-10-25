Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 6 cute kitties to adopt now in Orlando

Start your day off right by browsing through cute kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Timmy, ragdoll and Russian blue mix

Timmy is a charming male ragdoll and Russian blue mix staying at Cats In Knead, Inc. Timmy is happy to keep company with other cats and kids. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Notes from Timmy's caretakers: I'm Timmy. I was rescued from a neglect situation, but that didn't stop me from being the sweetest thing I can be. Would you love to take me home? I also get along well with dogs! Read more about Timmy on Petfinder.

Hawkeye, tabby

Hawkeye is a darling male tabby cat currently housed at Cats In Knead, Inc. Hawkeye plays well with others — he loves other cats and dogs. He's already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated. Notes from Hawkeye's caretakers: This cutie was found in the aftermath of hurricane Michael with his siblings. He's somewhat skeptical of people. But if you feed him, he will warm up. Apply to adopt Hawkeye today at Petfinder.

Tigger, domestic shorthair

Tigger is a female domestic shorthair cat currently housed at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Tigger will get along great with your kids, cats or dogs. Tigger is already spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Read more about how to adopt Tigger on Petfinder.

Joseph, domestic shorthair

Joseph is a male domestic shorthair cat in the care of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Joseph is the life of the party — he loves other cats, dogs and children. He is already house-trained and has been neutered. Apply to adopt Joseph today at Petfinder.

Zee, domestic shorthair

Zee is an adorable female domestic shorthair cat in the care of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Zee is a social animal — she'll get along great with your children, cats or dogs. Have no fear: She is already house-trained and has been spayed. Read more about how to adopt Zee on Petfinder.

Toby, domestic shorthair

Toby is a male domestic shorthair cat in the care of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Toby loves children, dogs and cats. He is already house-trained and has been neutered. Read more about how to adopt Toby on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.