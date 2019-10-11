Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 6 fluffy felines to adopt now in Orlando

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of fluffy felines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of kittens available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Fabiola, domestic shorthair mix

Fabiola is a female domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Catapalooza, Inc. Fabiola is the life of the party — she'll get along great with your other cats. She has had all of her shots. Fear not: She's already been house-trained. Read more about Fabiola on Petfinder.

Balboa, domestic shorthair mix

Balboa is a handsome male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Catapalooza, Inc. Balboa is the life of the party — he'll get along great with other cats. His vaccinations are up to date. Have no fear: He's already been house-trained. Read more about Balboa on Petfinder.

Smurf, domestic shorthair mix

Smurf is a female domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Catapalooza, Inc. Smurf plays well with others — she'll get along great with your other cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Smurf has been vaccinated. Read more about Smurf on Petfinder.

Whoopie, domestic shorthair mix

Whoopie is a female domestic shorthair kitten staying at Catapalooza, Inc. Whoopie is happy to keep company with other cats. Good news: She is already house-trained. She has been vaccinated. Read more about Whoopie on Petfinder.

Mike, domestic shorthair mix

Mike is a male domestic shorthair kitten currently residing at Catapalooza, Inc. Mike is a social butterfly — he gets along well with other cats. He has had all of his shots. Fear not: He is already house-trained. Read more about Mike on Petfinder.

Ike, domestic shorthair mix

Ike is a male domestic shorthair kitten in the care of Catapalooza, Inc. Ike will get along great with other cats. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Ike is vaccinated. Apply to adopt Ike today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.