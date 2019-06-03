Man accused of purposely running over, killing dog in Volusia County

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A man is accused of intentionally running over and killing a family's dog in Volusia County, according to authorities.

Robert Kayat, 29, was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges. He was released from jail after posting bond.

Deputies said an investigation began Thursday when the family posted video from a neighbor's camera that showed a pickup truck swerving and hitting their dog on Treadway Road in New Smyrna Beach.

The video was posted on social media and has gone viral.

According to deputies, Kayat said he was trying to scare the dog and didn't mean to run it over.

No other details have been released.

