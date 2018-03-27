Milo's Kitchen recalls dog treats after reported illnesses

© LAKANA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two types of Milo's Kitchen dog treats have been being recalled over fears they may contain too much of a beef thyroid hormone.

The voluntary recall involves the Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon and Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak.

The Food and Drug Administration says it has received reports of at least three dogs falling ill after eating the treats.

The FDA says the food can make dogs extra thirsty and restless and lead to weight loss and increased heart rate.

Officials say dog owners should stop using the treats and contact a veterinarian if their pets have any symptoms.

