Not cool: Dog gets trapped in air vent inside Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. - Every dog has its day, but for Hope, that day wasn't today.

The poor pup spent about two hours Thursday stuck inside an air conditioning vent at a home in downtown Orlando.

Luckily, neighbors heard the pet's faint cries and called 911 for help. The crew members from Orlando Fire Department's Tower 1 B-shift rushed to the scene to find Hope's head stuck in an upward position after a grate had given way.

Hope's stifled barks let firefighters know where the canine was and helped them gain access to the area.

Crews made precise cuts to the ductwork until Hope was freed from the nasty predicament.

Pictures show the pup with her fur ruffled hanging out by her water bowl alongside one of her rescuers. She didn't appear to be injured.

"Thanks for saving this sweet girl," Orlando Fire Department officials wrote on the agency's Facebook.

