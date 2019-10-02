More than 160 kittens saved through Orange County adoption program

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 160 kittens have been saved thanks to a new program that encourages Orange County residents to keep the newborn felines until they are 8 weeks old and ready to be adopted.

The Wait 'Til 8 program, created by Kindness for Cats Inc. and Orange County Animal Services, instructs citizens to keep kittens in their home until they can be sterilized and made available for adoption.

"(The program) has proven successful in its pilot stage and I'm eager to see the continued impact now that it is fully unleashed," Diane Summer, the manager of Orange County Animal Services, said.

Florida's kitten season lasts nearly all year because of the warm weather. Cats have several litters and Orange County Animal Services officials said they receive a large intake of kittens and mother cats during the summer, sometimes dozens in a day.

Cindy Patton, Kindness for Cats Inc. founder, understands people who find kittens want to help but are unsure how.

"The Wait ‘Til 8 program empowers concerned citizens by giving them guidance and resources to not only care for kittens but also to network to find adopters for the kitties once they are old enough to be spayed/neutered," Patton said.

Providing a safe environment for underage kittens is important for them to thrive. To learn more about the initiative, visit Orange County Animal Services.

