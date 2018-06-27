Orlando goes to the dogs: Smart homes keep pets comfy while you shop

ORLANDO, Fla. - Think of it as a smart house for your pet that can be used while you are shopping or running errands nearby.

New York startup DogSpot is looking to expand to Central Florida by the end of the year.

The company makes state-of-the-art sidewalk sanctuaries placed at the entrance of locations where dogs are prohibited. These technology-enabled dog houses serve as a "safe, legal and convenient alternative to tethering or leaving dogs in cars, featuring heat & A/C, auto-sanitizing UV lights, an in-app Puppy Cam and 24/7 customer service."

"New York has been a great place for us to test this service," DogSpot CEO Chelsea Brownridge said. "For the last two years, we've had people beg us to come to their city next, to which we've always had to reply, 'Not yet.' But now, I'm thrilled to say, 'We're ready.'"

In response to the demand, several cities have now agreed to bring the smart technology to their cities.

Some cities that will be launched within the year include Los Angeles, Boston and Orlando.

DogSpot is now working with planners in those cities, as well with businesses and pet advocates, to ensure an easy transition.

"Orlando is a proud dog-friendly community, also known as a leader in technology and innovation," Mayor Buddy Dyer said. "DogSpot supports our commitment to both. We can't wait for DogSpot to make our downtown a healthier and even happier place to live."

According to the company’s website, with DogSpot, you don't have to choose between adventures and spending time with your dog. You have the freedom to live your life with you dog without having to take risks, like tying them up or leaving them in the car.



