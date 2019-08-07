Orlando ranked second most pet-friendly city in US

Win McNamee/Getty Images

ORLANDO, Fla. - Pet owners usually don't consider location when spoiling their furry companions.

But according to a WalletHub study, some U.S. cities are more pet friendly than others. The 100 largest cities, including Orlando, were ranked based on metrics such as veterinary-care costs, pet businesses per capita and animal shelters per capita.

Orlando ranked No. 2 behind Scottsdale, Arizona as the second most pet-friendly city. The Central Florida hub also has the most dog-friendly restaurants per capita.

Orlando was not the only Florida city to receive recognition. Tampa followed closely behind, weighing in at No. 3. Tied for first with four other cities, both Orlando and Tampa led in most veterinarians per capita.

Other U.S. cities that made the top 10 include:

Scottsdale, Arizona Orlando, Florida Tampa, Florida Austin, Texas Phoeniz Las Vegas Atlanta St. Louis Seattle Portland, Oregon

See more details about the study's findings and methods here.

