Pack of bulldogs attacks man, teen in Florida community

SHADY HILLS, Fla. - A pack of dogs attacked two people in a Florida neighborhood, officials said.

Pasco County sheriff's officials said the pack, which included three bulldogs, bit a 15-year-old boy on the leg as he was on his way to school Thursday morning.

A short time later, the dogs attacked a man, officials said.

A sheriff's deputy fired shots at a dog after it tried to attack him, authorities said.

Officials said the deputy wasn't injured and the dog was euthanized at its owners' request.

Pasco County Animal Control took custody of the other two dogs.

Two puppies that were with the dogs but not involved in the attack were returned to the owners.

