Puppies in Orlando looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right with some pictures of precious puppies near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Remy, boxer and black Labrador retriever mix

Remy is a lovable male boxer and black Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Remy is looking for a home without small children. He has been vaccinated. Fear not: He's already house-trained. Remy is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Remy's current caretakers say: Remy is a goofy and silly little guy who loves playing and snuggling on the couch. He loves fetch and even goes on jogs with his foster mom Lillie. She notes that he needs a patient, active person who can work on his manners and get him out of the house for playtime. Read more about Remy on Petfinder.

Jetta, terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Jetta is a sweet female terrier and Labrador retriever puppy in the care of Puppy Pleasers Rescue. Jetta gets along well with children, dogs and cats. She is vaccinated and partially house trained. Notes from Jetta's caretakers: Meet Jetta. She is about 3 months old and weighs about seven or eight pounds. This half lab, half terrier mix loves animals and people. She is a chewer, so she'll need plenty of chew toys. Can you give this sweet terrier a loving forever home? Read more about Jetta on Petfinder.

Cricket, hound mix

Cricket is a female hound puppy currently housed at Rescuing Animals In Need. Cricket gets along well with kids, cats or dogs. She is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. Here's what Cricket's friends at Rescuing Animals In Need think of her: Cricket is full of puppy exuberance and likes her chest and belly rubs. All of our adoptable pets like Cricket are fostered in the homes of volunteers. If you think Cricket would make a great addition to your family, contact us today for the latest information. Apply to adopt Cricket today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.