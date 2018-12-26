Pets

These are the top dog names of 2018

Max, Bella lead the pack

ORLANDO, Fla. - As 2018 comes to a close, Rover.com has released the top dog names of the year.

The website says it uses its database of over 1 million dogs to determine which names are leading the pack.

More News Headlines

The site also breaks down dog names by major cities, cultural moments that have inspired pet owners and other fun facts.

So without further adieu, here are the top dog names of 2018:

Top 10 Male Dog Names

  1. Max 
  2. Charlie  
  3. Cooper   
  4. Buddy 
  5. Jack 
  6. Rocky
  7. Duke
  8. Bear
  9. Tucker
  10. Oliver 

Top 10 Female Dog Names

  1. Bella 
  2. Lucy  
  3. Luna 
  4. Daisy
  5. Lola
  6. Sadie
  7. Molly
  8. Bailey
  9. Maggie
  10. Stella 

Get more information at Rover.com.

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.