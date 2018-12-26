These are the top dog names of 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - As 2018 comes to a close, Rover.com has released the top dog names of the year.

The website says it uses its database of over 1 million dogs to determine which names are leading the pack.

The site also breaks down dog names by major cities, cultural moments that have inspired pet owners and other fun facts.

So without further adieu, here are the top dog names of 2018:

Top 10 Male Dog Names

Max Charlie Cooper Buddy Jack Rocky Duke Bear Tucker Oliver

Top 10 Female Dog Names

Bella Lucy Luna Daisy Lola Sadie Molly Bailey Maggie Stella

