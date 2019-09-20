These Orlando-based cats are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by browsing through cute kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sparrow, tabby and domestic shorthair mix

Sparrow is a female tabby and domestic shorthair mix staying at Helping Paws Humane Society. Sparrow will get along great with your other cats. She's already house-trained. She is already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Sparrow's current caretakers say: Sparrow is a beautiful silver tabby kitty with lots of spunk. She likes to rough and tumble with her brothers, Hawk and Parrot. Complete an application to adopt her. Read more about how to adopt Sparrow on Petfinder.

Peter, Siamese and domestic shorthair mix

Peter is a male Siamese and domestic shorthair mix in the care of Cats In Knead, Inc. Peter loves other cats. He has had all of his shots, and he is neutered. Here's what Peter's friends at Cats In Knead, Inc. think of him: This handsome boy has the sweetest temperament. He loves to be talked to and will listen to your stories until he can't sit up anymore. He found a mate in Parker, his BFF, and they are quite the duo. Adopt both cats and receive a discount! Read more about how to adopt Peter on Petfinder.

Parker, Russian blue and domestic shorthair mix

Parker is a male Russian blue and domestic shorthair mix staying at Cats In Knead, Inc. Parker will get along great with other cats. He is already neutered, dewormed and vaccinated. Here's what Parker's friends at Cats In Knead, Inc think of him: Meet Parker. This boy is just over a year old and is super sweet and loves affection. He loves to mew at you when you bring him his food! Find him stretched out in a chair on my porch for nap time. And when he's not napping, this cutie pals around with his BFF Peter. Adopt both Peter and Parker and receive a discount! Apply to adopt Parker today at Petfinder.

Simi, domestic shorthair

Simi is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat being kept at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Simi does great with kids — she is a real "people pet." No other pets please: She is looking for a forever home without other dogs or cats. Simi is already spayed and has mastered her house-training etiquette. Read more about Simi on Petfinder.

Mama Cat, domestic shorthair

Mama Cat is a lovable female domestic shorthair cat being cared for at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Mama Cat is the life of the party, and she'll get along great with your kids, dogs or cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette and is spayed. Read more about how to adopt Mama Cat on Petfinder.

Riley, domestic shorthair mix



Riley is a male domestic shorthair mix currently residing at Helping Paws Humane Society. Riley is eager to make friends, and he'll get along great with your other cats, dogs and kids. He's already been neutered. He's mastered his house-training etiquette. Riley's current caretakers say: Riley is a handsome laidback cat. He loves sunshine spots and hanging out with you. Open your heart to this handsome cat and complete an adoption form today. Apply to adopt Riley today at Petfinder.

