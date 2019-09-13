These Orlando-based dogs are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right with some pictures of delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Parker, treeing walker coonhound and foxhound mix

Parker is a handsome male treeing walker coonhound and foxhound mix staying at Rescuing Animals In Need. Parker is a social butterfly, and he'll get along great with your other dogs. Parker is neutered and vaccinated, and he's mastered his house-training etiquette. Parker's current caretakers say: Parker is a happy, sweet hound. He weighs about 45 pounds and gets along with all dogs and people. This energetic pup loves to be outside, so he will need a loving home with a fenced yard. Apply to adopt Parker today at Petfinder.

Prea, shar-pei and terrier mix

Prea is a female shar-pei and terrier mix staying at Puppy Pleasers Rescue. Prea loves other dogs. She has been vaccinated and spayed. Here's what Prea's friends at Puppy Pleasers Rescue think of her: Prea is eleven months old and weighs about 35 pounds. She is a little shy at first but very sweet. She will get along great with your other dogs. So, give this adorable pooch a chance—and a place to call home. Read more about how to adopt Prea on Petfinder.

Millie, Shih Tzu

Millie is a female Shih Tzu dog currently residing at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. She's been vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Millie's caretakers: Little Miss Millie is a two-year-old Shih Tzu and a real sweetheart. Currently being treated for demodex, she will be a swan in no time. Complete an application today. Once approved, we can schedule a meet and greet with Millie. Read more about Millie on Petfinder.

Lilie, pit bull terrier mix

Lilie is a female pit bull terrier mix in the care of Pekingese rescue and others. Lilie needs special time to bond with you: She will need a home free of other dogs, cats and children. She is spayed and vaccinated. Here's what Lilie's friends at Pekingese rescue and others think of her: I am seven years old and a sweet girl with a lot of energy. I'm very close to my brother, a Chihuahua, who is looking for a home as well. We would love to stay together. Can you give us both a forever home? Read more about how to adopt Lilie on Petfinder.

Brew, mixed breed

Brew is a male mixed breed dog being kept at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. Brew likes to socialize — he loves cats, dogs and children. Brew is neutered. Fear not: He is already house-trained. Read more about how to adopt Brew on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.