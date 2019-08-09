These Orlando-based kitties are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right with some pictures of cute kitties! There are dozens of cats up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of cats near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bootsie, domestic shorthair mix

Bootsie is a female domestic shorthair mix staying at Catapalooza, Inc. Bootsie is friendly as can be, and she'll get along great with your other cats. She's been vaccinated and spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Read more about Bootsie on Petfinder.

Greyby, domestic shorthair and Russian blue mix

Greyby is a female domestic shorthair and Russian blue mix currently housed at Liberation Cat House, Inc. Greyby loves other cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Greyby is spayed, and she has all her shots. Greyby's current caretakers say: I'm Greyby and ended up into foster care in October along with my two sisters. I've gotten used to the good life, but I'm still a bit shy around new people. Once the petting begins, I'm a total snuggle machine. All I need is a patient, loving family to give me a home. The love I'll give back is so worth it. Apply to adopt Greyby today at Petfinder.

Little Boss, domestic shorthair

Little Boss is a sweet female domestic shorthair cat being cared for at Liberation Cat House, Inc. Little Boss is happy to keep company with other cats. Little Boss is already spayed, and she has all her shots. Good news: She is already house-trained. Here's what Little Boss' friends at Liberation Cat House, Inc think of her: I'm Little Boss. I ended up in foster care last fall and was pretty scared of humans at the time. Now, I love my foster mom's back scratches and tummy rubs. I've had a great time learning how to become an indoor kitty and can't wait to continue the posh life with my new forever family. Read more about Little Boss on Petfinder.

Patricia, domestic shorthair mix

Patricia is a female domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Catapalooza, Inc. Patricia loves to socialize — she's happy to keep company with other cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She is spayed and vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt Patricia on Petfinder.

Pepper, domestic shorthair mix



Pepper is a female domestic shorthair mix being kept at Catapalooza, Inc. Pepper loves other cats. She's spayed, and she has all her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Apply to adopt Pepper today at Petfinder.

Millie, tabby

Millie is an adorable female tabby cat being kept at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Millie has had all of her shots and is spayed. She will be microchipped upon adoption. From Millie's current caretaker: Millie is looking for a dog-free forever home. Foster mom describes her as a playful, energetic cat with a big personality. She loves to cuddle, hide, look out the window and play with her favorite toys. She is shy but warms up quickly and might even let you pet her belly. Apply to adopt Millie today at Petfinder.

