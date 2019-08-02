These Orlando-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Demi, Doberman pinscher and boxer mix

Demi is a charming female Doberman pinscher and boxer puppy currently housed at Puppy Pleasers Rescue. Demiis happy to keep company with kids, cats or dogs. Demi has been vaccinated. Notes from Demi's caretakers: Meet Demi. She is just over six weeks old. One of ten little pups, she is super sweet and likes to paw in the air at you. This cutie needs a good home that will give all the love she deserves. Read more about Demi on Petfinder.

Darla, Doberman pinscher and boxer mix

Darla is a charming female Doberman pinscher and boxer puppy being cared for at Puppy Pleasers Rescue. Darla is happy to keep company with other dogs, cats and children. She's been vaccinated. From Darla's current caretaker: Darla is another one of the ten little pups who arrived at our shelter. The owner surrendered them. Now all this charming pup needs is to find a forever home. Could it be yours? Read more about Darla on Petfinder.

Darth, Doberman pinscher and boxer mix

Darth is a male Doberman pinscher and boxer puppy staying at Puppy Pleasers Rescue. Darth loves to socialize — he gets along well with children, dogs or cats. Darth has been vaccinated. From Darth's current caretaker: Darth is just six weeks old, and he is super cute and playful. His mom is a Doberman and dad is a boxer/terrier mix. Can you give this social pup a loving home? Apply to adopt Darth today at Petfinder.

Draco, Doberman pinscher and boxer mix

Draco is a male Doberman pinscher and boxer puppy staying at Puppy Pleasers Rescue. Draco is a social animal — he gets along well with kids, dogs or cats. Draco has been vaccinated. Draco's current caretakers say: Here's Draco. He's another puppy that is part of the litter of ten. Like his sibling, he's a social guy and would do well in a home with other animals and kids. Read more about Draco on Petfinder.

Licorice, Labrador retriever mix

Licorice is a male Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at Puppy Pleasers Rescue. Licorice loves children, dogs or cats. He has all his shots. Here's what Licorice's friends at Puppy Pleasers Rescue think of him: Licorice is a sweet pup that will be ready to adopt in one week. He is one of five siblings who came to us from a shelter. We think he's mixed with a bully breed such as American bulldog or a terrier. Read more about how to adopt Licorice on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline