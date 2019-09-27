These Orlando-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of adorable pups up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bart, whippet and chihuahua mix

Bart is a handsome male whippet and chihuahua puppy staying at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Bart plays well with others, and he'll get along great with cats, dogs and kids. His vaccinations are up to date. Good news: He's already house-trained. Notes from Bart's caretakers: Bart has the body of a whippet and the head of a chihuahua. He is a total mama's boy and can get anxious when faced with storms. He loves to cuddle and just be held for a long time. Read more about how to adopt Bart on Petfinder.

Jabba, mixed breed

Jabba is a handsome male mixed breed puppy currently housed at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. Jabba is vaccinated. From Jabba's current caretaker: Jabba is a large mixed breed. At nine weeks old, this sweet playful fella weighs about 14 pounds. He loves to hang out with other dogs. Apply today to take him home! Once approved, you can schedule a meet and greet. Read more about Jabba on Petfinder.

River, Labrador retriever mix

River is an adorable male Labrador retriever puppy currently housed at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. His vaccinations are up to date. Here's what River's friends at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue think of him: River is from a litter of eight pups. At ten weeks old, he's fun, playful and full of energy. Apply today to take this cutie home. Once approved, you can schedule a meet and greet. Apply to adopt River today at Petfinder.

Ella, Labrador retriever mix

Ella is a female Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. She already has had all of her shots. Read more about how to adopt Ella on Petfinder.

Romeo, Labrador retriever mix

Romeo is a male Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. Romeo has had all his shots. Here's what Romeo's friends at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue think of him: Romeo is from a litter of eight pups. At ten weeks old, he's a ball of energy and quite playful. Like his name suggests, he's a poet at heart and will be tugging on your heart strings in no time. Read more about how to adopt Romeo on Petfinder.

Juliet, Labrador retriever mix

Juliet is a female Labrador retriever puppy staying at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. She has been vaccinated. From Juliet's current caretaker: Juliet is from a litter of eight pups. She's just ten weeks old and fun as can be. Apply today so you can meet her soon! Read more about how to adopt Juliet on Petfinder.

Jack, Labrador retriever mix

Jack is a charming male Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. His vaccinations are up to date. From Jack's current caretaker: Jack is from a litter of eight pups. At ten weeks old, this lab is a real charmer. Once you meet him, you'll fall under this charmer's spell. Read more about Jack on Petfinder.

