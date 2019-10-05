These Orlando-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Start your day off right by looking at some adorable pups near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Orlando.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Bo, miniature pinscher and dachshund mix

Bo is a male miniature pinscher and dachshund puppy being cared for at Buddies for Life Inc. Bo gets along well with other dogs, cats and children. He's already been house-trained. Bo has had all of his shots. Notes from Bo's caretakers: Bo loves to go for long walks and run around the dog park. Apply to adopt Bo today at Petfinder.

Jill, Labrador retriever mix

Jill is a lovable female Labrador retriever puppy being kept at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. She already has had all of her shots. From Jill's current caretaker: Jill is from a litter of eight. They are all typical puppies, playful and fun. Apply to adopt Jill today at Petfinder.

Oliver, Labrador retriever mix

Oliver is a male Labrador retriever puppy in the care of A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. Oliver is vaccinated. Notes from Oliver's caretakers: Oliver is from a litter of eight. They are all typical puppies, playful and fun. Read more about Oliver on Petfinder.

Parker, boxer and shar-pei mix

Parker is a sweet male boxer and shar-pei puppy in the care of Puppy Pleasers Rescue. Parker gets along well with other dogs. Parker is vaccinated. Notes from Parker's caretakers: Parker is very adorable. He's a little shy at first but super sweet. Apply to adopt Parker today at Petfinder.

Rosie, boxer mix

Rosie is a female boxer puppy staying at A Cause 4 Paws Rescue. She has had all of her shots. Rosie's current caretakers say: Rosie is a sweet gal. She loves kids and gets along well with other dogs including smaller ones. Read more about Rosie on Petfinder.

