This emotional support alligator is more like a dog than a beast

YORK COUNTY, Penn. - An emotional support alligator? Yep.

According to the York Daily Record, Wally is a 3-year-old, 4 1/2-foot gator that is more like a dog than a typical gator.

Joie Henney, the former host of “Joie Henney’s Outdoors,” a hunting and fishing show on ESPN from 1989 until 2000, is the owner of Wally.

Henney said he got Wally from a friend who was involved in the gator's rescue and realized that Wally could be an emotional support animal.

Henney recently took Wally to an assisted living center, where residents got to meet and pet the gator.

Henney said Wally especially likes to be rubbed on the the top of his head.

