SYDNEY, Australia - It's was a rare case of "cat and mouse" in Australia.

Police spent hours Monday working to wrangle a wallaby who just wanted to run free.

The chase was captured on an officer's dashcam.

The wallaby was spotted hopping across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

After a few hours, police were able to catch the wallaby.

The animal was taken to a nearby zoo.

