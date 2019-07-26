Want to adopt a pet? Here are 3 lovable kitties to adopt now in Orlando

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cute kitties up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Butters, domestic shorthair mix



Butters is a male domestic shorthair mix being kept at Catapalooza, Inc. Butters loves to socialize, and he loves other cats. He is already neutered, he has all his shots and he has mastered his house-training etiquette. Butters is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements. Butters' current caretakers say: Butters is a sweet kitty who loves physical affection. He drools when he's happy and is usually "making biscuits" whenever someone is near. He meows his opinion occasionally and loves to be held. He likes high places and is kinda quirky in his personality. Apply to adopt Butters today at Petfinder.

Bert, domestic shorthair and tabby mix

Bert is a male domestic shorthair and tabby mix being kept at Helping Paws Humane Society. Bert is the life of the party — he's happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. No need to worry: He is already house-trained, his vaccinations are already up to date and he is neutered. Apply to adopt Bert today at Petfinder.

Daisy, domestic shorthair mix

Daisy is a charming female domestic shorthair mix being cared for at Catapalooza, Inc. Daisy likes to socialize, and she loves other cats. She is already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated. Apply to adopt Daisy today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.