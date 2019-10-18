Want to adopt a pet? Here are 5 cuddly canines to adopt now in Orlando

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Orlando, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Dakota, German shepherd

Dakota is a charming female German shepherd dog in the care of DreamCatcher German Shepherd Rescue Inc. Dakota is a social animal, and she's happy to keep company with cats and dogs. She has been vaccinated and spayed and has mastered her house-training etiquette. Dakota's current caretakers say: This friendly girl would do best in a home with older children and needs a fenced yard. She gets along with other dogs but sometimes play rough. She still has work to do on her house manners and will require a patient owner with the time to train her. Apply to adopt Dakota today at Petfinder.

Baby Lacy, Plott hound and Airedale terrier mix

Baby Lacy is an adorable female Plott hound and Airedale terrier mix currently housed at Endless Pawsibilities Animal Rescue. Baby Lacy loves kids, dogs and cats. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. She has already been spayed and she is up to date on all her shots. Baby Lacy's current caretakers say: Baby Lucy is a big girl and not even a year old. She is not good walking with a leash and collar yet and will require some training. From what we've observed, she is an obedient and very chill dog. Read more about how to adopt Baby Lacy on Petfinder.

Graham Cracker, chihuahua and miniature pinscher mix

Graham Cracker is a darling male chihuahua and miniature pinscher mix being kept at Puppy Pleasers Rescue. Graham Cracker is a social butterfly, and he loves other dogs. He is vaccinated. From Graham Cracker's current caretaker: This friendly, playful chihuahua weighs about 10 pounds. He's super sweet, loves to be held and seems to be good around other dogs. This Graham Cracker could be the affectionate treat your home needs. Read more about Graham Cracker on Petfinder.

Julie James, American bulldog

Julie James is a female American bulldog dog being cared for at Rescuing Animals In Need. Julie James is gentle, and she plays well with kids. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she has been spayed. From Julie James' current caretaker: Julie is a sweet, happy pooch that weighs about 65 pounds. She enjoys playtime, especially with her favorite toys. Although she has lived with a large male dog, we are not sure how she'll fare around new dogs. Read more about Julie James on Petfinder.

Susie, Shih Tzu

Susie is a lovable female Shih Tzu dog currently residing at LoveyLoaves Sanctuary. Susie will get along great with your other dogs. She's already been spayed. Have no fear: She's already house-trained. Susie is a special needs pet, so read below and please inquire about her specific care requirements. From Susie's current caretaker: Susie is a happy healthy senior girl that is looking for her perfect forever home. She had her eyes surgically removed due to severe glaucoma. We work to rehabilitate and rehome dogs like Susie who have special needs and have been dealt different circumstances in life. Apply today to adopt her. Read more about how to adopt Susie on Petfinder.

